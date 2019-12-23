BILLINGS, Mont.—Joelyne (Haugen) Rogers, age 60, was born September 3, 1959 in Cooperstown, ND to Georgianna and Gerald Haugen. Joelyne passed away December 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends in Billings, MT.

In her early childhood and adolescence, she loved to bring a smile to her brothers and sister. Joelyne met her devoted husband Michael Rogers in Miles City, MT in 1979. Michael tapped in at a dance and took Joelyne’s hand. This moment started Joelyne and Michael’s journey through life together. Joelyne and Michael had three sons together: Nicholas, Joel, and Marcus. She was a tender and adoring Mother. She enjoyed watching her sons play and grow up together.

Joelyne had a certain flair and style that was unrivaled. She was a pragmatic business owner and hotel manager. She had great sense of hospitality and knew how to really make her guests feel welcome. Joelyne developed a love from her relationship with Jesus Christ that shone through her actions with her family, friends, and guests. She not only expressed this through words, but her actions, whether a hug or place to stay.