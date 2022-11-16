CASPER — John A. McAteer, Jr., 79, of Casper, WY passed away November 14, 2022, due to cancer. John was born in Jordan, MT to John A. McAteer, Sr. and Viola Mary (Gagnon) McAteer on April 25, 1943. He went to school in Casper and graduated from Natrona County High School in 1961. After graduation, John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, in Rapid City, SD for four years guarding fighter jets and Triton Missiles, served in the Military Police and was the pitcher for the Air Force fast-pitch baseball team. Upon leaving the Air Force, John received his CPA at Casper College then earned his BA and BS degrees at Denver University. After leaving school, John worked at First Interstate Bank as a Vice-President in the Trust Department for 24.5 years. He then went to work for Hilltop National Bank as a Vice-President in the Trust Department until his retirement in 2003.

On June 17, 1972, John married his wife Sharon (Cox) McAteer. John and Sharon (Sheree) celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 17, 2022. John was an avid sportsman and was a pitcher for Casper fast-pitch softball for many years. He also enjoyed taking gambling trips with Sheree. John is survived by his wife, Sheree; siblings: James McAteer (Sheila), Washington; Patrick McAteer (Janet), Casper; Dennis McAteer (Gloria), Idaho; Patricia (Trish) McAteer Bradach (Tom), Casper; Paul McAteer, Idaho; Phil McAteer (Christy), Colorado; Regina Behrend (John), Idaho; Joseph McAteer (Christine), Casper and Annette (Annie) McAteer, Casper. John is preceded in death by his father John, Sr., mother Viola, sisters Veronica Vang and Maureen Olins and brother Thomas McAteer. John is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews that he was very close to. John was a very important part of the McAteer family.

Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with Reverend Cliff Jacobson. Burial will follow at Highland Park Cemetery. Bustard’s Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements. Visitation will be held at Bustard’s on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations should be used to take your loved ones to lunch.