CHEYENNE—John Carroll Clay, 98, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away in Cheyenne on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

John was born May 19, 1923 in Canton, Missouri, a son of the late Carroll and Wana (Schrader) Clay.

His passion for helping others evolved from pivotal points in his life, from growing up poor on the family ranch west of Laramie during the Great Depression, to later flying a P-47 Thunderbolt fighter plane in Europe during World War II.

As a high school senior, John left the ranch and began a part-time bank job earning $65 per month. He attended the University of Wyoming but his studies were interrupted by the war and he enlisted in the United Sates Army Air Forces. Stationed outside Sacramento, California, he met his future wife, Esther. Shortly after marriage, he left for Europe and arrived just days after the invasion of Normandy in June 1944. In 11 months of combat, he flew his fighter bomber on 68 missions included navigating a jagged frontline to fight the Germans in the Battle of the Bulge. At war’s end, he returned home to his new bride and the couple moved to Laramie so John could finish school with a G.I. Bill grant.