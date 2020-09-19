× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Charles “Jack” Babel

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M.—George and Therese Babel introduced their first-born son, John Charles Babel, to the world on July 24, 1947 in Rock Springs, WY. Jack was raised in a warm-loving home and because of this, became a man with good character and morals. On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Jack joined his parents and his two brothers, Dr. Stephen Babel, and Jimmy John Babel, in heaven. He also joined his grandson, Bradly Austin Thompson. Jack grew up in a family with eight other children.

Surviving siblings are Ginny Wheatley (Rock Springs. WY), Ruth Hanks (Laramie, WY), Mark Babel (Rock Springs, WY), Patty Babel (Tucson, AZ), George Babel (Ft. Collins, CO) and Lori Druce (Rock Springs, WY).

Jack married the love of his life 51 years ago on September 6, 1967 in Medicine Bow, WY. Jack and Judy had two beautiful daughters, Anita Babel and Christy Babel-Anaya. Jack adored his girls and always made sure they knew how much he loved them. His granddaughter’s, Cheyenne DeMar and Madison Thompson were his joys. When the girls were younger, Jack loved to take them to get treats and to the roller-skating rink. Cheyenne gave birth to the first boy in the family. Jack was overjoyed. He could not get enough of Andre. He was so proud of his great-grandson.