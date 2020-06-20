× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENROCK—John Colin Campbell, 81, died peacefully with family by his side, on June 15, 2020 at Wyoming Medical Center after a short battle with cancer.

Born December 25, 1938, in Lander, Wyoming the son of James and Margret (Markley) Campbell; he was raised in Greybull and Lander and graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School in 1957.

On November 29, 1957 in Billings he eloped with the love of his life, Iona A. Jones. In 1959 they moved to Glenrock where they remained.

John was a newsman and photographer for the Lander Journal and Glenrock Independent. He mined for Exxon Highland, Bear Creek Uranium and Glenrock Coal. He was the owner/operator of J&J’s El Diablo Club and Campbell Rodeo photography. He worked in the oilfield with Valentine Construction. John retired from Atlas Office Products in 2006.

A passionate Denver Bronco and Wyoming Cowboy fan; he loved cold beer, horse-racing, rodeo, gambling, hunting, bowling, boating, reading and his animals. His greatest love was spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his son, Kevin Campbell (Glenrock); brother, Rex Campbell (Corvallis, OR); and their respected families, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces, and nephews.