FORT WORTH, Tex. - John Conlin MacGuire was born in Casper, Wyoming April 28, 1956 to John and Mary MacGuire. John was the third of five children and grew up spending time in the mountains riding horses, shooting and camping with his family. John attended St. Anthony's grade school in Casper. As a child John showed an intense interest in aircraft of all types. He participated in high school science fairs and his outstanding work led his to his first patent at the age of 17.

John earned an internship with the Ames Research Institute in California. During his senior year in high school, he participated in the International Science Fair in Tokyo where he placed second overall in aerospace. He was personally congratulated by the Emperor of Japan for his achievement.

John was awarded a full scholarship to any college of his choice and he chose Princeton University majoring in aerospace. He was hired by McDonnell Douglas where he worked for several years. He was recruited by General Dynamics Advanced Design, later Lockheed Martin where he spent the remainder of his 25 working years in advance design and hyper-sonic research. John modified an airplane to fly competitive International Aerobatics. He was ranked top ten in the world in extreme aerobatic flying, eventually competing against the Russian team.