John David Bruch

LUSK—Funeral Services for John David Bruch, 80, will be held at 10 a.m. December 6, 2021, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Lusk, Wyoming with Father Andrew Duncan officiating, with lunch following the service. A private burial will follow. There will be a rosary held at 5:00 p.m. at St. Leo’s Catholic Church Sunday Dec 5, 2021, with Father Ray Moss officiating.

He passed away November 30, 2021, peacefully at his home on the ranch near Node, Wyoming.

He was born May 11, 1941 in Lusk, Wyoming where he was the first infant to be born in the Spencer Hospital, which later became the Hospitality House.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years; their three children, Bryan (Shelly), Michael, and Andrea (Jeff); five grandchildren, Bryn, Brittin, Elizabeth, Ethan and Lily; brothers, Chuck (Karen) and Joe (Sherry); and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, Carl and Mary, and one sister, Eileen.

Pier Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

