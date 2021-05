CASPER - John David “Dave” Pedry, 74, died Wednesday, April 22, 2021 in Casper. A Latin requiem mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. Mr. Pedry served in the U.S. Marines.