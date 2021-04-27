CASPER - John David (Dave) Pedry, 74, of Casper, Wyoming passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 22, 2021. Dave was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 10, 1946 to John and Frances Pedry. He graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyoming. In 1968, Dave enlisted in the Navy and became a medic. After a tour in Vietnam with the 1st Marine Recon Division, he was honorably discharged in April of '71. Returning to Casper, he enrolled in Casper College where he met his future wife, Danna Ellett.
Dave and Danna were married on June 17, 1972. They attended the University of Wyoming where Dave received his M.A. degree in English Literaturehilosophy. He taught English for a few years and then was hired by Marathon Oil Company in Casper as their first geologic aide. When Marathon moved their offices to Houston, Dave went independent, selling his first prospect to Amoco. To support his growing family, Dave became a house painter, painting over a thousand houses in Casper.
Dave tirelessly continued to market his big geologic prospect in the Wyoming Overthrust up until his death. He also was working on the third book of his trilogy, The Indivisible Light.
Dave was a writer, a philosopher, a geologist and a man of strong faith. He loved the outdoors and made many memories for his family with the frequent trips to Casper Mountain, Muddy Mountain and the Wind River Mountains. He was a dreamer and a warrior who always looked for the next adventure or the next battle to be fought.
Dave's Catholic faith was his guiding Light. He was fearless and relentless in his defense of the faith and his study and promotion of Truth. It was what held his marriage together for 48 years and what produced his 13 beautiful children and 37 grandchildren. Dave loved his Church, his country and his family with all his heart.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Pedry; three sons, Christopher (stillborn), Joseph, Paul; and a granddaughter, Annabelle Enders.
He is survived by his wife Danna; and ten children, Timothy (Stephanie) Pedry, Danielle (Jeremy) Morriss, John (Noel) Pedry, Mary (Andrew) Wlazlo, Theresa (Tyler) Enders, Susanna (Casey) Gallinger, Petrina Pedry, Michael (Coby) Pedry, Rosemary (Tyler) Brown, Phillip Pedry; and by 21 grandsons and 15 granddaughters. Dave is also survived by his sister Catherine Grieve of Oregon; and his brothers, Dan Pedry of Colorado and Mark Pedry of Virginia.
A Latin requiem mass will be held for Dave at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 3, at Our Lady of Fatima church in Casper. The Rosary for family and friends will be at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Newcomer Casper Chapel.