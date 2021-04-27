CASPER - John David (Dave) Pedry, 74, of Casper, Wyoming passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 22, 2021. Dave was born in Columbus, Ohio on December 10, 1946 to John and Frances Pedry. He graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper, Wyoming. In 1968, Dave enlisted in the Navy and became a medic. After a tour in Vietnam with the 1st Marine Recon Division, he was honorably discharged in April of '71. Returning to Casper, he enrolled in Casper College where he met his future wife, Danna Ellett.

Dave and Danna were married on June 17, 1972. They attended the University of Wyoming where Dave received his M.A. degree in English Literaturehilosophy. He taught English for a few years and then was hired by Marathon Oil Company in Casper as their first geologic aide. When Marathon moved their offices to Houston, Dave went independent, selling his first prospect to Amoco. To support his growing family, Dave became a house painter, painting over a thousand houses in Casper.

Dave tirelessly continued to market his big geologic prospect in the Wyoming Overthrust up until his death. He also was working on the third book of his trilogy, The Indivisible Light.