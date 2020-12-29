 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John E. “Ed” Yates
View Comments

John E. “Ed” Yates

{{featured_button_text}}
John E. “Ed” Yates

HACKETT, Ariz.—John E. “Ed” Yates, 80, of Hackett, AR, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at his home. He was born April 7, 1940 in Waldron, AR to the late Ted and Dona Yates.

Ed was a successful man in Casper, Wyoming. In his earlier years, Ed worked in Iron Workers Union, on such projects as, Cheyenne Mt. Command Center and Minute Man Missiles, and other important projects. Perhaps, he will be best remembered, by his intriguing and entertaining story telling. How his life enriched all of us who had the joy of being part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Glynn, Robert, Buddy, and Allen; and one daughter, Carolyn Yates.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of the home; three sons, William Yates and wife, Carrie, Casper, WY, James Yates and wife, Jerrie, Cheyenne, WY, Tim Lovell, Pocola, OK; one sister, Tina Richards and husband, John, of Sacramento, CA; two brothers, Phil Yates and wife, Celeste, Kemah, TX, and Gene Hagan and wife, Maribel, Colorado Springs, CO; one sister-in-law, Doris Yates, Conroe, TX; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News