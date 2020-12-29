HACKETT, Ariz.—John E. “Ed” Yates, 80, of Hackett, AR, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at his home. He was born April 7, 1940 in Waldron, AR to the late Ted and Dona Yates.

Ed was a successful man in Casper, Wyoming. In his earlier years, Ed worked in Iron Workers Union, on such projects as, Cheyenne Mt. Command Center and Minute Man Missiles, and other important projects. Perhaps, he will be best remembered, by his intriguing and entertaining story telling. How his life enriched all of us who had the joy of being part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Glynn, Robert, Buddy, and Allen; and one daughter, Carolyn Yates.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of the home; three sons, William Yates and wife, Carrie, Casper, WY, James Yates and wife, Jerrie, Cheyenne, WY, Tim Lovell, Pocola, OK; one sister, Tina Richards and husband, John, of Sacramento, CA; two brothers, Phil Yates and wife, Celeste, Kemah, TX, and Gene Hagan and wife, Maribel, Colorado Springs, CO; one sister-in-law, Doris Yates, Conroe, TX; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

