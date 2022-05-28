John E. Peirce

John was born March 28, 1927, in Hamilton, Missouri to Charles W. Peirce, Sr. and Luella Cashatt Peirce. He attended school in Braymer, Missouri, graduating with the class of 1945. John entered the U.S. Navy February 12, 1945, and was discharged July 12, 1946. After working in Portland, Oregon, he came to Casper, going to work at the Texas Refinery. Tiring of shift work, he became a carpenter, eventually starting Peirce Construction in 1980. John purchased a sheep and cattle ranch in New South Wales, Australia, running 10,000 fine wool merino sheep and over 500 head of cattle and moved to Uralla, New South Wales. He finally retired at the age of 76, he purchased a 1-1 acre lot in Uralla. He also started developing 100 acres in Converse County west of Glenrock where he passed away after suffering from Pulmonary Fibrosis and having any strokes.