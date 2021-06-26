CASPER - John E. Roszel, 84, passed peacefully June 19, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center of natural causes, with his family by his side.

John was born February 7, 1937 in Bushton, Kansas to George and Etta Roszel. John was the second born of four boys. His father, George, worked in the oil and gas industry, so John grew up in various locations. Finally, he ended up in Casper. While in high school, John worked on a cattle ranch west of Casper for Archie Sandford. John competed in rodeos and rode broncs.

John later joined the Army in 1956. While stationed in Germany, he met his wife, Anna. John was honorably discharged in 1961 out of Fort Hood, Texas and moved back to Wyoming.

John went to work at Dave Johnson Power Plant in Glenrock, then transferred to Casper, becoming a lineman for Pacific Power, where he worked until his retirement.

John and Anna had three children: Silvia, Randy, and Frank. John was always active with his two sons, such as becoming a Cub Scout leader and becoming their coach when they started Little League.

In the early 70s, John joined the Natrona County Sheriff's posse; he later became president of the posse. In the mid-80s, John started to compete in the Cowboy shooting, becoming a member of SASS, where he was known as JR Dalton.