A celebration of the life of John Edwin “Hambone” Hamrick, 68, will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Wheatland High School Gymnasium in Wheatland, Wyoming with Pastor Chris Furl of the Memorial Baptist Church in Wheatland officiating and Rex Johnson as the eulogist. John passed from his earthly body into Heaven on Monday, May 9th, 2022 at his home near Casper, Wyoming surrounded by his family.

John was born in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, October 17th, 1953 the son of Billy E. Hamrick and Charlotte Ann (Richey) Hamrick. John had very complicated bone surgery when he was six years old and was a walking/running miracle. He never forgot that his surgeon said “I can graft a bone from his right shin into both of his ankles, but only God can make a joint”.

John and his family moved to Wheatland in August of 1969 and he graduated from Wheatland High School in 1971. John then went to the University of Wyoming where he played baseball and graduated with a BS in Physical Education and Health in 1975. He taught at all of the schools in Wheatland at some time in his 40 years of teaching, coaching, and subbing. He loved sports and coached wrestling, football, basketball, baseball, and track. He was the happiest when he was with kids, and it didn’t matter what age.In 2016 he moved to Casper, Wyoming to help with the family fishing and lodging business. He loved spending time at the boat ramp at Lusby and checking with all the guides and clients as they would come in from a day on the river.

John is survived by his wife, Edna (Grieve) Hamrick, of Casper; mother, Charlotte Ann (Richey) Hamrick, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; sons, Jason Hamrick and daughter Ava of Casper, Wyoming, Corey Hamrick (Stacy) and sons, Cael, Tanner and Dane of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Mark (Shelby) Hamrick and daughters, Peyton and Piper of Casper, Wyoming; a brother, Billy (Tonya) Hamrick, of Hermitage, Tennessee; sisters, Lea Anne Woodard of Nashville, Tennessee, Patti (Bill) Yon of Gallatin, Tennessee, and Kelly (Mike) Williamson of Chelsea, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his father, Pastor Billy E. Hamrick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to a Hospice of your choice or Jason’s Friends Foundation, 340 West B Street, Suite 101, Casper, Wyoming 82601.

