× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—John Francis Trotter, age 93, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming. John was born September 2, 1926 in Minatare, Nebraska. He moved to Sundance, Wyoming with his parents and sisters when he was in the first grade. He was raised in Sundance and Beulah, Wyoming.

After High School graduation, John joined the Air Force where he did his training at Keesler Air Base, Mississippi. After his discharge, he entered the University of Wyoming in Laramie where he obtained a BS and Master’s Degree in Geology.

He worked for Mobil Oil for six years and then became an Independent Geologist Consultant until he retired in 2016.

He married Colleen Frances Miller, October 10, 1987.

John was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, former wife, niece, and a stepdaughter.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen of 32 years, her six adult children, eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren with two on the way, two great-great-grandchildren and nieces and a nephew from his first marriage. He was loved and will be missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Newcomer Casper Chapel on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2:00—4:00 pm.

To leave a special message for his family, please visit www.Newcomercasper.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Trotter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.