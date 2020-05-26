× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—John Franklin Marlin passed away May 16, 2020. John was born June 22, 1933 in Rocky Ford, Colorado to James W. and Rachel Iva (Billingsley) Marlin.

John proudly served in the United States Army on active duty from February 1953 to February 1956. He was mostly stationed in Japan and South Korea during this time. Once released from active duty, he was transferred to the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged on the 15th day of March, 1961.

He was a hard worker who held jobs ranging from cow puncher, to an electrical lineman, to supervisor of microwave maintainers for Western Union. His position with Western Union required lots of travel and relocation of family numerous times over the years.

John will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father (hero), grandfather (superhero), and great-grandfather. He lived a life full of adventure with his soul mate and beloved wife Marcia. Theirs was a special bond you don’t see every day. John was a generous and humble man, always going above and beyond to help family and friends whenever needed.