CASPER—John Franklin Marlin passed away May 16, 2020. John was born June 22, 1933 in Rocky Ford, Colorado to James W. and Rachel Iva (Billingsley) Marlin.
John proudly served in the United States Army on active duty from February 1953 to February 1956. He was mostly stationed in Japan and South Korea during this time. Once released from active duty, he was transferred to the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged on the 15th day of March, 1961.
He was a hard worker who held jobs ranging from cow puncher, to an electrical lineman, to supervisor of microwave maintainers for Western Union. His position with Western Union required lots of travel and relocation of family numerous times over the years.
John will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father (hero), grandfather (superhero), and great-grandfather. He lived a life full of adventure with his soul mate and beloved wife Marcia. Theirs was a special bond you don’t see every day. John was a generous and humble man, always going above and beyond to help family and friends whenever needed.
John is survived by two daughters, Crystal (Dan) Galles and Melody Macedo; seven grandchildren, Joshua Woods, Angela Woods, Brandy Woods-Dolbare, Matthew Macedo, Daniel Macedo, Tim (Shawn) Galles, and Kristen Galles; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred; brother, Paul; a host of nieces, nephews, and in-laws, David Macedo.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marcia and son, Perry Marlin.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY on Friday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. The Service will be officiated by Bishop Jim Dean of Holy Family Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice, The Central Wyoming Rescue Mission or Mimi’s House.
