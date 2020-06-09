CASPER - John Franklin Marlin, 86, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. Perry D. Marlin, 60, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. A combined memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Bustard’s & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave. with military honors.
