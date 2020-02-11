CASPER—It is with sadness that the family of John Hilton Randall, 60, announces his passing.
John left us peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Mountain View Living Center, Sheridan Veterans Administration Hospital in Sheridan, Wyoming.
He was born Tuesday, March 24, 1959 to Hilton Earl and Elva “June” (Babcock) Randall in Casper, Wyoming. John was raised and educated in Casper. After school he enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed in San Diego, California, and was honorably discharged. After his service he returned to Wyoming and worked in Casper and in Evanston, Wyoming, where he made his home.
John was an iron-worker and was involved in building many power plants, and during lay-off periods he operated his own construction handy-man business. He worked as bartender and on occasion ran hot shot loads. John lived the Wyoming lifestyle, camping, hunting, and fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed traveling and made several trips across the country and to Hawaii. John had a willingness to lend a hand and always would “pitch-in” to help.
John was diagnosed with a rare dementia and moved to the Sheridan V.A. Medical Center in Sheridan. He then moved into the Mountain View Living Center at the Sheridan V.A., where he spent his last few years.
John was preceded in by his father, Hilton, on April 8, 2001 and his mother, June, on December 15, 2012.
John is survived by his sister, Bonnie (Steve) Wilson; nephews, Jason (Brandy) Crotteau and Craig Wilson; his niece, Katie (Kody) Pivik; great-nephew, Maverik Pivik; and cousin, Charlie (Dale) Coe. John had a large circle of close friends in Evanston and the Montegue Family, whom he loved as his own.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Wheatland Cemetery in Wheatland, Wyoming with Reverend Tom Peacock of the Wheatland United Methodist Church officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Laramie Peak VFW Post #3558, and Ora Call American Legion Post #10.
John’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the entire medical and support staff at the Mountain View Living Center and the Sheridan V.A. John was well cared for by so many of you. Your kindness, care, and concern were not unnoticed and you are all deeply appreciated.
Memorials may be made to the Volunteer Program, Sheridan V.A., 1898 Fort Road, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801. Please make the checks payable to Sheridan V.A.
The Gorman Funeral Homes – Platte Chapel of Wheatland, Wyoming is in charge of the arrangements.
