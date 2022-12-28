John (Jack) Blomstrom, 72, passed away from complications due to COVID Monday morning, December 26, 2022. A viewing will be held at the Newcomer Funeral Home from 6-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, followed by a Rosary from 7-8:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, followed by internment at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery.

Jack was born in Winner, SD, to Mary and Lloyd Blomstrom on January 22, 1950. He graduated from Winner High School, followed by undergraduate at the University of Wyoming and law school at Creighton University in Omaha, NE. He commissioned into the US Army through ROTC and served as a Judge Advocate General for four years. After the Army, he worked for the US Department of Energy until 1982, when he took a job for True Oil in Casper, WY. Jack stayed on with the company for 40 years and became General Council for the True companies.

Jack enjoyed many hobbies, but he sacrificed these to focus on being the best husband and father possible. The only priority higher than his family was his faith. He was a faithful and devoted parishioner at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church for 40, taking on many roles in the Church over the years.

Jack’s kindness, generous spirit, and selflessness will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him.

Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sue, and his three children: Molly and John (wife Nancy) of Casper, WY, and Rich (fiancee Dana) of Round Rock, TX. He is also survived by four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Peg Schneller.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to True Care Women’s Resource Center or St. Anthony’s Tri-Parish Catholic School.

