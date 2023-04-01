LOGAN, UT — John (Jack) Mullin passed away March 9, 2023 in a home explosion in Utah, injuring his wife, Caryn and son, Josh.

John was born April 1, 1955, which made him quite the jokester! John’s parents are Joseph (Moon) and Catherine (Kay) Mullin. John attended St. Anthony’s, Dean Morgan and NCHS graduating in 1973.

John met his wife, Caryn at the Beacon Club during dance lessons. John and Caryn were married April 19, 1997. During their life in Casper, they decided to be professional dog breeders of pugs.

John worked many different jobs before finding his forever home at the postal service, where he worked 37 years before retiring. After retiring, John and Caryn moved to Logan, Utah, taking with them their business and continued raising and selling pugs. John and Caryn were also closer to Caryn’s family.

On August 20, 2005, John had decided to be baptized as LDS. On April 18, 2008 John and Caryn were “sealed for all time and eternity” at the LDS temple in Vernal, Utah.

John enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, and raising pugs. Caryn said he was quite the “bs-er”!

John was preceded in death by his mom and dad; sister, Linda; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Joe and Dodie Wenzel.

John is survived by his wife of 24 years, Caryn; sons: Jeremy and Josh Mullin and Jon (Ashlee) Calder all of Utah; four granddaughters: Bailee and Brooklyn Mullin of Casper, Wyoming, and Jaden and Amber Mullin of Shepherd, Texas; one grandson, Colton Mullin, of Joliet, Montana; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ken (Corrine) Calder; brothers-in-law: Steve (Nikki) Oldham, and Jeff (Kerri) Calder; sister-in-law, Jamie (Jeff) Klassen all of Utah, Sue (Jim) Brummond and his sister, Connie (Dan) Hemminger of Casper, Wyoming. John is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who loved him very much and have wonderful memories of him.

A memorial service is being held March 31, 2023 in Newton, Utah at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be April 3, 2023 in Dry Fort, Utah.

GoFundMe has been set up by Ashlee Calder for funeral and medical expenses.