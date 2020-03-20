BISMARCK, N.D.—John “Jack” O’Brien died March 17, 2020 after a three-and-a-half-year battle with glioblastoma.

A private family service was held.

Jack was born on July 2, 1939 in Malta, MT, to Floyd and Evelyn (Raymond) O’Brien. He attended school in Saco until moving to Poplar, MT in the eighth grade and graduated from high school there.

Jack and his wife Shirley met at a dance in their hometown of Poplar, MT. He recalls asking her to dance and she said “she’d rather not”. She didn’t like him but his heart just knew, and he hounded her. Eventually she gave into his persistence and they were married June 9, 1962 in Poplar, MT.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jack began his career in the oil industry as a high schooler, beginning in a warehouse and working his way up. After Poplar the family spent some years in Williston, ND before moving to Casper, WY where he worked. During his career, one work assignment took him to Newfoundland in eastern Canada, where he ran supply boats servicing off shore oil rigs, it was a place that touched him and he said about Newfoundland, “You were never a stranger but once.” He spent the last three years before retirement working in Dallas, while still living in Casper.