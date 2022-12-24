John "Jack" V. Siemer

SAINT CHARLES, MO - John "Jack" V. Siemer, age 91, of Saint Charles, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Beloved husband of Virginia "Jini" Siemer; father of Vincent (Timi) Siemer; Cindy (Greg) Neu, and Gregory Siemer; grandfather of Andrew (Emily) Siemer, Christopher (Melody) Siemer, Jason Siemer, Matthew Siemer, Alexandra Siemer, Hannah Siemer; great-grandfather of Elly, August, Audrey, and Skyler; brother of Sister Ann Vincent and Jean (Ronald) Graver.

A Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church located at 1355 Motherhead Road, Cottleville, MO 63304. A celebration of life reception will be held immediately following in the church hall. Inurnment at Jefferson Barracks will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to National Kidney Foundation.

Newcomer St. Peters Chapel is assisting the family.