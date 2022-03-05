John “Jack” Walz

CASPER - Jack Walz, 74, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on February 24, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center. He was born February 11, 1948 in New Ulm, Minnesota to Elmer and Violet Walz and grew up in Winthrop, Minnesota. After graduating high school, he joined the Navy and served in nuclear submarines from 1966 to 1970.

In late 1976 he moved to Wyoming for work and fell in love with the state's beauty and wide open spaces. In 1979 he married Merrilyn Wright, and the two began their family with daughters Leslie and Laura.

When he wasn't on the lake with his trusty Brittany, he was on a motorcycle enjoying the open road. Some of his happiest times were spent camping, taking trips with his family, attending reunions with his siblings, and getting together with his many friends.

Always equipped with a joke, he had a knack for making everyone laugh. To paraphrase his three-year-old daughter, Jack made life fun. He lived life to the fullest and fought for it to the very end.

Jack is survived by his wife, Merrilyn; two daughters, Leslie (Brad) and Laura (John); siblings Steve (Carol), Sandy (Ron) and Sheila; along with several nieces and nephews; and his faithful Brittany, Spanky.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two younger sisters, Renee and Debbie.

Per his request, no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to nbran.org, National Brittany Rescue and Adoption Network.