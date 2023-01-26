PHOENIX, AZ — John Joseph Septer passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in Phoenix with his wife, father and brother at his side.

John was born to John W. and Jeannine Septer on February 28, 1972 in Laramie. John spent the majority of his childhood in Casper. He loved playing sports, hunting and fishing. He also had a profound love of music and really enjoyed playing guitar.

After graduating from NCHS in 1990 John went on to attend Creighton University in Omaha, NE. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1994 then went on to dental school and graduated in 1998 with his D.D.S.From Omaha John moved to Phoenix, AZ to practice dentistry. It was in Phoenix that John met his wife, Evelia Flores. John and Evelia had three wonderful children: Floyd, William and Jeannine.

Although John spent his adult life in Phoenix he dearly loved coming home to spend time with his family in Wyoming. He was always ready to go fishing whether it be stream fishing in the Big Horns or going to Alcova or Pathfinder. He also enjoyed spending time at his family’s property in the Pedro Mountains.

John was always thinking of others and putting their needs before his. He always seemed his happiest when he was making other people happy.

John was preceded in death by his mom, Jeannine and grandparents: John F. and Florence Septer and Joe and Helen Krezelok.

John is survived by his father, John W. Septer (Connie Barberton); brother, Justin (Christina); aunts: Joan Krezelok and Connie (George) Elrod; cousins: Don Hembree and Aaron (Cody) Elrod; wife, Evelia and children: Floyd, William and Jeannine.

John was a wonderful son, father, husband, brother and nephew. He will be dearly missed by many. No services are planned at this time.