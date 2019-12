Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

CASPER—John Kuhlman, 78, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A full obituary will be published.