Just one day after celebrating his 46th Valentine’s with his love Ruthie, John Lane Moyer, Jr. passed away on February 15, 2023 in Healdsburg, California.

John was born on May 11, 1940 in Corvalis, Oregon to John and Hazel Moyer and he spent his early years traveling the west with his father who built large air strips for the war effort. After the war the family moved to Wyoming where John’s father was superintendent of the Elk Mountain Coal Company near Hanna. John started his education in the small company school house where his mother, Hazel, was one of the teachers and he was later joined by his younger sister, Lynn.

John then accompanied the family as they built a gas station and cafe halfway between Rawlins and Rock Springs on the Red Desert, forever known to the family as the “Station”. It was during his many stints at the Station that John learned and honed his skills in carpentry, repairing cars, changing semi-truck tires, driving heavy machinery and pretty much building and repairing anything.

He attended high school in Rawlins, boarding during the week as there was no bus service that far out of town. While in high school John started his lifelong love and Masonic journey by joining the Order of DeMolay, becoming state Junior Councilor of the Grand Lodge of DeMolay. John then attended the University of Wyoming, graduating with a degree in art from the College of Education. He affiliated with the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, and met and married Kathleen George. They had their first son, John Lane Moyer III in 1963. His first teaching job was art supervisor for all of Rawlins’ Grade Schools. He met the challenges of many students with a small budget through his ingenuity, hard work, and passion for teaching which lasted his entire life, leading his last art class at Healdsburg Senior Living just a month before he passed.

John and Kathy then moved to Tuolumne, California where he taught art and World History, coached football, was an absolute terror in Donkey Basketball, and spent his summers making extra money for the family barking freshly felled trees in the nearby Stanislaus Forest. John learned to fly single and twin engine planes with his friend Howard. John absolutely loved teaching and interacting with students, building on his own love of art and helping so many students to develop a love of learning, art appreciation and general good character, with many students staying in touch with John his entire life. After moving back to the Tuolumne area in 2015 John and Ruth could rarely visit a diner or the grocery store without being greeted by an excited “Mr. Moyer!” from students who remembered his thoughtful lessons, coaching and encouragement that guided so many students to greater successes. Sons Brian and Michael were born in California and the family later moved to Grand Junction, Colorado where John was a very successful State Farm Insurance agent before returning to help his folks at the Station. Kathy returned to her native California and they were divorced.

In 1976 John met his soulmate, Ruth Ann Lindberg, an RN from Chicago who worked at the Rawlins Hospital and they were married in 1977, working together at the Station and later moving to Rawlins in 1980.

During this time John joined the Masonic Order and both he and Ruth became active members of the Order of Eastern Star. John later became a Shriner in the Korein Temple, member of the Royal Order of Jesters, was Master of Rawlins Masonic Lodge #5 three times, Grand Tyler of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Wyoming, Director of the Wyoming North-South Shriners Football Game and worked on the Rawlins Shrine Cutter Races. John was Worthy Patron of OES Wyoming Chapter #7 nine times and Grand Warder of Wyoming OES. He was also active in and became President of the Rawlins Lions Club, helped restart the DeMolay chapter, was President of the Rawlins Fine Arts Council helping to bring the Santa Barbara Ballet Company to perform “The Nutcracker” in 1984. During these busy times John and Ruth loved traveling throughout the United States in their motorhome. He enjoyed hunting with his Ruthie and boys, camping, fishing, golfing, skiing, and just exploring the natural world while participating in events for all their organizations, and engaging in John’s love of aviation, going to many airshows and being a regular at the Reno Air Races.

John worked as a printer at the Daily Times and helped them to go digital by teaching himself how to manage and use the new computer systems. He then became an agent for the Ohio National Life Insurance Company and was on the ONLI Council of Honor two times. In 1994 he was diagnosed with his first of five different cancers and decided to return to his love of printing and computers, opening a small facility in his insurance office, later expanding to the Spruce Street Mall and then opening Jackalope Printing, Office and Hobby Supplies next to the Daily Times.

He loved flying Radio Control airplanes and helping people with their design, photo restorations and printing projects.

John was also known for his hotcake breakfasts, printing two of Dan Kinnaman’s books, and helping a myriad of people with a wide variety of problems.

In 2015, seeking a lower altitude and warmer weather, John and Ruth moved to Sonora, California near his old teaching stomping grounds and they became very active in the Sonora Lions Club, including publishing a monthly newsletter which won multiple awards. In 2021 John and Ruth moved in with one of their sons in Napa and then to Healdsburg, California. John spent his final few years with his devoted and loving wife, Ruthie, and spending time with his boys and grandchildren, continuing to enjoy golf and other activities until passing away loved, cared for and comfortable.

John is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, John III and his wife, Michelle; grandchildren: John IV and Kyle; son, Brian and his wife, Tracy and grandchildren: Evan, Lane and Arden; son, Michael, granddaughter, Amanda Escobedo, her husband, Ben and great-grandchildren: Bennett and Collins; niece, Anne Marie Orester and husband, Bob Foster; and niece, Kara Bostad.

John was preceded by his parents, John and Hazel Moyer Sr. and his sister, Lynn Orester.

A graveside service followed by lunch and a Celebration of Life will be held in Rawlins at the Masonic Lodge on June 10th, 2023. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children, SLC, or a charity of your choice.