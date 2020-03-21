CASPER—John Lenar Fanto, age 89, of Casper, was surrounded by his family at his home when he joined our heavenly father on March 13, 2020. John was born September 20, 1930 in Bear Creek, Montana to Batista and Esther (Calusio) Fanto. He had fond memories of growing up in Sheridan. John graduated from Sheridan High School and was drafted into the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany and was honorably discharged. John attended the University of Wyoming, graduating in 1957.

He relocated to Bridgeport, CT and worked as a social worker where John met and married Gigi Quinn. They moved to Wyoming “God’s Country” in 1960. John briefly worked in Gillette as a social worker, then moved to Casper where he was employed with the City of Casper for more than 42 years retiring in 2003.

John was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. His passion was his family and fly fishing. He touched many youth in Casper through his work as a juvenile counselor, his support of baseball and fly fishing programs. John was one of the early organizers of the Boys and Girls Club. He was an active member, board member, and past president of the Wyoming Fly Casters. He was proud of his Northern Italian heritage and spoke five languages.

John was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Maria Teresa Fanto.

