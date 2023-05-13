John M. Quealy

CASPER - John M. Quealy, 96, a lifelong resident of Casper, Wyoming, passed away peacefully May 8th at Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions.

John was born in Casper on July 30, 1926 to Michael Roche Quealy and Anna ReganQuealy and attended St. Anthony's and Natrona County High School. He joined the Navy on July 27, 1944, served in the Asiatic Pacific area during WWII, and was discharged June 19, 1946.

John returned to Casper where he met the love of his life, Cherie Mueller, at the Comet Club (now known as The Beacon Club). They were married March 28, 1949 in Richmond, Indiana and spent the next 66 years together in Casper. They had three children, Candy, Michael and Dan.

John retired from the Texaco Refinery and Cherie retired from 1st Interstate Bank, after which they spent their time relaxing and travelling the US to visit family and friends.

An avid outdoorsman, John loved Wyoming, and you didn't have to ask him twice to go camping, fishing or elk hunting – especially in the Big Horns (Thanks Frank and Lucy!). John got the trapshooting bug and was very active in the Rocky Mountain Gun Club, serving as President in 1970 and 1978; he was inducted into the Wyoming State Trapshooting Association Hall of Fame in 2000.

When not outdoors, you could find John at home - loading shells for his next shoot or tying flies for his next fishing adventure.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Cherie; his parents; his sister, Mary; two children: Candy and Michael, and one grandson, Rod.

Survivors include son, Dan (Lynn) of Casper; sister, Ann of Fresno, CA; granddaughters: Leah Quealy of Denver, CO, Darcy Black (Karen) of St. Petersburg, FL, and Alana Archuleta of Casper, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment for both John and Cherie will be held Tuesday, May 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Cemetery. Casual dress.

The family requests no flowers, but donations to Central Wyoming Hospice in Cherie and John's names would be greatly appreciated.