× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Mark Duletsky

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - John Mark Duletsky was born July 26, 1961 in Roswell, NM, and passed away August 25, 2019 at the age of 58. For the nine months before his passing he lived in Leavenworth, KS with his sister, Luanne Duletsky Sterner, and her husband Tom Sterner.

Mark enjoyed exploring the natural world. As a child, Mark brought home salamanders, snakes, rocks, leaves, and sticks. As an adult he made his living as a certified Professional Geologist. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1988 with a degree in Geology and was a few credit hours from a degree in Petroleum Engineering. In his career Mark taught drilling, worked in copper and potash mining, and remediated a Super Fund site.

Hunting both game and rocks, camping, hiking, Prairie rattler named Holmes, gardening, yard care were evidence of Mark's love of nature and being outdoors. And, of course, he loved his dog, Bear.

Mark is survived by his daughter, Bailee Hanson; brother, Sam Duletsky; sister, Luanne Duletsky Sterner.

A memorial will be held July 9, 2020 at the Fox Funeral home, 2800 Commercial Way, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. The 10:00 a.m. gathering will be followed by placing his cremains in the Green River.

To plant a tree in memory of John Duletsky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.