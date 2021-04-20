THERMOPOLIS—John Michael Kobielusz quietly went on home to be with family on April 17, 2021. John was born in Buffalo, Wyoming on June 22, 1947 to Joe and Agnes Kobielusz. We think, after John was born the doctor forgot to document the birth and went fishing; when he returned he couldn’t remember the exact date or time.
John grew up exploring the hills surrounding Thermopolis with his brothers. After graduation, he became one of Uncle Sam’s boys and served our country as a harbor master in Korea. When he returned he spent some time in California helping his uncle painting and doing general maintenance.
He returned back to Thermopolis where he met the love of his life, Janet Hopkin. They were married on September 5, 1970. John and Janet later moved to Glenrock where he went to work for Exxon as a blaster. While in Glenrock, they welcomed two sons, Justin (1973) and Jacob (1975). In 1981 the family moved to Gillette where he continued working for Exxon (and later Peabody) at Caballo and Rawhide Mine. John retired 37 years later from Caballo still having a blast. It was shortly after that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, which he battled with a positive attitude and a smile until he passed.
John was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He will always be remembered for his dedication to his family and his love for helping other people.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Agnes; as well as his brothers, Joe, Jerry, Jim, and David; and twin infant granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife, Janet and his sons, Justin (Carla) and Jacob (Erin) Kobielusz. He also leaves behind seven grandkids who were his world, Gareth, Tage, Maurin, Kiya, Torin, Jace, and Triston Kobielusz.
Funeral services with a viewing will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The viewing will be at 10:00am and funeral services at 11:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center, 1500 Ohara Drive, Gillette, WY 82716. Bishop Dan Erickson will be officiating. Burial with Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:00am at Monument Hill Cemetery in Thermopolis, WY.