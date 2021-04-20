THERMOPOLIS—John Michael Kobielusz quietly went on home to be with family on April 17, 2021. John was born in Buffalo, Wyoming on June 22, 1947 to Joe and Agnes Kobielusz. We think, after John was born the doctor forgot to document the birth and went fishing; when he returned he couldn’t remember the exact date or time.

John grew up exploring the hills surrounding Thermopolis with his brothers. After graduation, he became one of Uncle Sam’s boys and served our country as a harbor master in Korea. When he returned he spent some time in California helping his uncle painting and doing general maintenance.

He returned back to Thermopolis where he met the love of his life, Janet Hopkin. They were married on September 5, 1970. John and Janet later moved to Glenrock where he went to work for Exxon as a blaster. While in Glenrock, they welcomed two sons, Justin (1973) and Jacob (1975). In 1981 the family moved to Gillette where he continued working for Exxon (and later Peabody) at Caballo and Rawhide Mine. John retired 37 years later from Caballo still having a blast. It was shortly after that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, which he battled with a positive attitude and a smile until he passed.