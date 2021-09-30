CASPER - John Newton Tucker, 91, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7th & Missouri St. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church in the relief society room. Military honors will be accorded at Wyoming Memorial Gardens Cemetery following the service. Mr. Tucker's served in the U.S. Army.