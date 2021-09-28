CASPER—John Newton Tucker, 91, passed away September 23, 2021 at Garden Square Assisted Living Center where he had resided for two years.

John was born on February 14, 1930 in Wheatland, WY to Finis G. and Jean Goeble Tucker. He was the youngest of seven children. He was raised on his Dad’s farm in Antelope Gap outside of Wheatland.

His mother passed away when he was four years old and his father passed away when John was fifteen. For the next few years he lived with a sister and her family in Idaho.

In 1948 John enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served mostly in Guam and Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1952. Upon his discharge, John returned to Wyoming. He began working at the Standard Oil Refinery (later Amoco), in Casper.

In 1952 he met his future wife, Winona Mae Wetmore who was in Casper to attend Casper College. They were married in Winona’s hometown of Rawlins, WY on July 4, 1953. They were later sealed for eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. The couple became parents to two daughters and one son.

John was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed camping with his family and being outdoors in Wyoming’s wilderness