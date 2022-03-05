EVANSVILLE—John Paul Brunette, 92, of Evansville, Wyoming, went into the arms of Jesus Saturday, February 26, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on November 11, 1929, in Fargo, North Dakota to Henry and Georgina Brunette.

He met the love of his life, Verona Nickerson, at a dance in Fargo. They married on February 17, 1947. They were married 57 years and raised four children.

He learned to weld in a pipe shop in Fargo; and continued in that trade for over 42 years.

He moved his family to Wyoming in 1951 and joined the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Local 192 in 1957 and retired in 1989.

John enjoyed fishing and camping, playing horseshoes and cribbage, hunting, and listening to music. He was an accomplished harmonica player and often entertained family. He was a fantastic dancer who could Waltz and two-step with the best of them.

He loved family gatherings and BBQ’s in his back yard, cooking a good steak and drinking a beer, sharing a joke or two. He so dearly loved and cherished his family. He often said that family is the most important part of life.

John is survived by three children, Judy Harrison of Evansville, Wyoming, Roger Brunette (Sheryl) of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Terrance Brunette (Debbie) of League City, Texas. He is also survived by three sisters and one brother, nine grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Georgina Brunette; wife, Verona; son, Edward Brunette; son-in-law, Clifford Harrison; two grandsons, Craig Brunette and Kevin Harrison; and twelve siblings.

A viewing will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM until 6:00 PM with Rosary following the viewing. Catholic services will be held at St. Patrick’s Church on March 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM followed by burial at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on March 12, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Ramkota Hotel—800 North Poplar Street in the South Ballroom.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.