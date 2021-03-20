 Skip to main content
John Porter Kennedy
CASPER—John Porter Kennedy, 94, of Casper, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Central Wyoming Hospice.

John was born on September 15, 1926 in Sheridan, Wyoming. He attended Sheridan High School, then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return, he attended the University of Wyoming, graduating with a B.S. in Geology. He married Frances Culver in 1952 in Sheridan, and their love endured until her passing in 2017.

After working for some time as a petroleum geologist, John made his career with the U.S. Geological Survey in Casper.

John volunteered with the Boy Scouts for several years, and was an enthusiastic amateur genealogist.

He is survived by his son, John Culver Kennedy; his daughter, Ann Kennedy Schwader; his son-in-law, Ben Schwader; numerous nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

