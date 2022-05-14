SHERIDAN — John R. Trohkimoinen 95, of Sheridan, passed away on December 17, 2021. John was born October 9, 1926, in Sturgis, South Dakota to John H. and Saima K. (Salmen) Trohkimoinen and was an only child. He grew up farming and ranching in Lawrence and Meade counties and attended one room schools until age 10. In 1942 as a teen, he began volunteering for the Whitewood Fire Department, starting a 35-year journey into firefighting. He graduated from Whitewood High School in 1944, the very last graduating class from that school. He enlisted in the US Army and served in Germany during World War II and the Occupation. After he returned to South Dakota, he attended Black Hills Teachers College, now Black Hills State University and graduated in 1951. After graduation he worked as a VA firefighter at Ft. Meade, SD where he met and married nurse, Jeanette Pedersen in 1957. Shortly afterward they transferred to the Sheridan VA Hospital, and he lived in Sheridan for the remainder of his life.

John loved traveling, reading, and especially music. He sang in the church choir and in the Sheridanaires. He actively volunteered for the Hospice program, the Jail Literacy program, and as a patient escort at the Sheridan VAMC. He also spent countless hours volunteering at church and for many years, he served as a Deacon and an Elder at First Presbyterian church and served on committees at the Presbytery and Synod levels. As a young man, John played baseball and basketball and he was active in the outdoors. He took up golf at age 40 and he played until age 92. He hit a hole-in-one September 9, 2006, a month before he turned 80. He also participated in the Wyoming Senior Olympics where he played golf and table tennis. Most of all, he loved his family and was proud of their accomplishments. It meant the world to him to visit with his children and grandchildren and to attend family reunions in the Black Hills.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John H., and Saima K. Trohkimoinen. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette Trohkimoinen; his son John G. (Karen) Trohkimoinen, his daughter Judy Trohkimoinen (Dennis Rollins), his granddaughters Kristen Trohkimoinen, Lauren Nordby (Dylan) and one great grandson Parker Nordby.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sheridan First Presbyterian Church with military honors. Inurnment will take place at the church columbarium. Reception to follow in Westminster Hall. Memorial donations may be made to the Sheridan Library Foundation, 335 West Alger Street, Sheridan, WY 82801 or First Presbyterian Church of Sheridan, 2121 Colonial Drive, Sheridan, WY 82801.

