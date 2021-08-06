John Randy Bailey

ALBANY, Ore.—John was born on December 6, 1948 in Richwood, West Virginia to Lester and Una Bailey. He passed away July 26, 2021.

His sister, Jean; brothers, Charles, Lester, Jr., and Bill all preceded him. In

1960 the Bailey family moved to Albany, Oregon

John attended LBCC and earned a Criminal Justice degree. He began his law enforcement career with the Casper, Wyoming police department. In 1988 he returned to his home town of Albany to work for the Linn County Sherriff’s Office until he retired in 2003. After retirement he taught Drivers Education at LBCC for an additional ten years.

John is survived by his wife, Vickie; son, Randy; and his granddaughter, Lilly whom he loved very much.

Donations can be made to the Safehaven Humane Society, the Diabetes Association for research, or Helping Hands.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.