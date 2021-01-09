John Raymond BenardisBenardis

GRANBY, Colo.—John Raymond Benardis, age 63, of Granby, Colorado passed away, on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in the home he loved in the community of Granby. He was surrounded by his loving family and beloved dogs after a courageous battle with cancer. John was born in Casper, Wyoming on June 4, 1957 to Gus and JoEva Benardis. John attended Casper schools graduating from Kelly Walsh High School in 1975.

He owned and operated Granby Masonry for the last fifteen years and was well known for his stone artistry throughout the Rocky Mountain region.

John was known to be a kind and generous man who loved his family, children, dogs, rocks, solitude, Grand County and grape soda. John will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the surrounding communities of Grand County, Colorado.

John is survived by his children, Brittany Verleger (Matthew), and Brian Benardis (Cory); his former wife, Loretta Benardis; granddaughter, Molly Elizabeth Verleger; and grandson, Simon Alexander Verleger. He is also survived by his sisters, Doris Waddell (Rodney) and Mary Barnes (Tim); brothers, M. Gus Benardis (Lynette), Robert Benardis (Maggie), and David Benardis (Charlotte). Additional survivors include a beloved cousin, John Matt Benardis II; and numerous nieces and nephews.