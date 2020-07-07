× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.—John Richard Gariety, Sr., 86, formerly of Casper, WY, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Johnson City, TN. He lived in Casper, WY for over 50 years. But, after retiring he spent his time between Casper and Johnson City, TN where his eldest daughter resides.

Mr. Gariety was the son of the late John William Gariety and Dorothy Gertrude Fisher Gariety; he was born July 30, 1933.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Mr. Gariety was the Publisher and Owner of the Casper Journal from 1976 until he sold the newspaper in 1998. The Journal was his baby from the modest beginnings as a Shopper in 1970. He also started a second newspaper the Business Journal in 1979, and then a third, the Midwest Edgerton News in 1980. His efforts were recognized in 1983 with the Small Business Administration’s Media Advocate of the Year Award.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frederick Neal Gariety.