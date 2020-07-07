JOHNSON CITY, Tenn.—John Richard Gariety, Sr., 86, formerly of Casper, WY, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Johnson City, TN. He lived in Casper, WY for over 50 years. But, after retiring he spent his time between Casper and Johnson City, TN where his eldest daughter resides.
Mr. Gariety was the son of the late John William Gariety and Dorothy Gertrude Fisher Gariety; he was born July 30, 1933.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Mr. Gariety was the Publisher and Owner of the Casper Journal from 1976 until he sold the newspaper in 1998. The Journal was his baby from the modest beginnings as a Shopper in 1970. He also started a second newspaper the Business Journal in 1979, and then a third, the Midwest Edgerton News in 1980. His efforts were recognized in 1983 with the Small Business Administration’s Media Advocate of the Year Award.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frederick Neal Gariety.
Survivors include three children, Dorothy Lynn Cullaty of Piney Flats, TN, John Richard Gariety, Jr. of Casper, WY, and Bonnie Sue Gariety-Drennan of Portland, OR. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Angeline Christy Gariety, Jason Joshua Gariety, and Garren Stone Gariety; and great-grandchildren, Elyssia Lucero (Gariety) and Isaac Lucero (Gariety).
The family of John Gariety will have a private burial in Kansas City, MO.
