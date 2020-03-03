John V. Crow

He was raised in the family logging business in Ryan Park, Wyoming and attended high school in Saratoga, Wyoming. He graduated from the University of Wyoming, College of Law, Laramie, Wyoming and was admitted to the Wyoming State Bar in 1959. He served as Carbon County Attorney, Rawlins, Wyoming from 1963 to 1967. He was a rancher and saw milled for a period of time. He then moved to Big Piney, Wyoming in 1985 where he served as Deputy Sublette County Attorney. He was elected and served as Sublette County Attorney from 1987 to 1995, Pinedale, Wyoming. During this time, he was also appointed and served on the Environmental Quality Council for the State of Wyoming. On January 1, 1995, he was appointed Circuit Court Judge, Ninth Judicial District, State of Wyoming, until his retirement in 2007.