CASPER—John W. Ake celebrated his 90th birthday with four generations of family and dearest friends one month before his passing on July 20, 2021. Ake spent nearly 40 years in Casper, WY where he made a home with his wife Alice Dunlap Ake who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children, J. David Ake (Kelly) and Kathy Ake (John). Grandfather to Serena (Kelli) and Gabrielle. He was devoted to Alice’s children, Charles, Scott (Bev) Carla (Chet) and grandchildren, Holly, Amanda, Angela, Willy, and Jeff. He was a beloved great-grandfather and uncle. He was previously married to Mary W. Ake.

Ake was an electrical engineer at Behrent Engineering in Denver, CO and later an independent consulting electrical engineer.

His passion for rock hounding and faceting gemstones was an interest that went on for decades. He was a founding member of Littleton Gem and Mineral Club in 1960. His talent for craftsmanship extended to fine woodworking.

Ake was an officer in the US Army Signal Corps and graduate of Carnegie Institute of Technology.

His parents Walter and Ester and older sister Richardine preceded him in death. He was born in Portland, Oregon in 1931.

Services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home located at 710 East Second Street, Casper, Wyoming on August 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM.