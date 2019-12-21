Jonathan Lee “Jon” Kuhlman

CASPER—Jon passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on December 14, 2019. He was born in Flint, Michigan on February 7, 1941 to Fredrick and Lillian Kuhlman. Jon was the sixth child in a large family of 13 children where their German heritage was very strong. His siblings knew him as Johnny. The Kuhlman family moved to Kimball, NE in 1948 and later to Delta, CO where he left school at the age of 16 to work in the oil field.
Jon was drafted, but was able to join the Navy Seabees at E5 rank in 1965. He served his country for one tour in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1967. He did not talk about his time there.
He married Norma Jean from Midwest, WY in 1966. They moved to Casper, WY where they raised their two children, Karen and Linda, and Step Daughters Sheryl and Sandy, and Step Son Steve.
He married Virginia Powell in 1990. They raised “Ginger’s” nephew Jacob in Casper as their son. His oilfield business of J.L. Kuhlman Welding successfully ran for many years and he was known for hard work and getting the job done. His welding expertise later led him to be an inspector for several large companies.
One of the greatest joys of Jon’s life was music. He sang with The Barbershop Quartet and was loved for his beautiful bass voice. He led music at Mt. View Baptist Church and College Heights Baptist Church. His love of music carried him through every day where a song or jingle was on his lips.
Jon knew no strangers and was a giver. He worked at the food bank and delivered food to shut-ins and the needy. There was always a smile on his face and a bounce in his walk. He took care of countless people and touched lives with his happy-go-lucky attitude.
He enjoyed Nascar, hunting, fishing, and could be found changing family and friends engine oil whether they knew they needed it or not.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Lillian Kuhlman: sister, Bonita Kuhlman: and brother Fredrick Kuhlman III.
He is survived by his wife Virginia Kuhlman, daughters Karen (Michael) Campbell, Linda (Brett) Meyer, children of the heart Sheryl Herrick, Sandy (Dave) Cardenas, Steve (Cindy) Sloan, Jacob Powell, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also his siblings Marlene, Gloria, Carroll, Jake, Keith, Janice, Billy, Myrna, Jerry, and Joel.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, his family respectfully requests that donations be made to his wife for her and Jacob’s continued care.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.bustardcares.com.