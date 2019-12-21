Jonathan Lee “Jon” Kuhlman

CASPER—Jon passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on December 14, 2019. He was born in Flint, Michigan on February 7, 1941 to Fredrick and Lillian Kuhlman. Jon was the sixth child in a large family of 13 children where their German heritage was very strong. His siblings knew him as Johnny. The Kuhlman family moved to Kimball, NE in 1948 and later to Delta, CO where he left school at the age of 16 to work in the oil field.

Jon was drafted, but was able to join the Navy Seabees at E5 rank in 1965. He served his country for one tour in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1967. He did not talk about his time there.

He married Norma Jean from Midwest, WY in 1966. They moved to Casper, WY where they raised their two children, Karen and Linda, and Step Daughters Sheryl and Sandy, and Step Son Steve.

He married Virginia Powell in 1990. They raised “Ginger’s” nephew Jacob in Casper as their son. His oilfield business of J.L. Kuhlman Welding successfully ran for many years and he was known for hard work and getting the job done. His welding expertise later led him to be an inspector for several large companies.