Our beloved Joran (“JoJo”) Michael Cochran left this earth on February 3, 2023 shattering the hearts of his family. Joran was welcomed into the world by his loving parents, Kari and Mike, on April 19, 2004 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He attended Overland Elementary, where his Papa was the principal. He became a big brother in 2011. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2022.

Joran enjoyed playing sports. He was a proud team member on the winning Vikings little league football team. He started as a Top of the Rock wrestler before he could read. The joy he felt when he won a match was contagious. He lettered in wrestling during his freshman and sophomore years. His dad was a great coach to him, and his mom was his biggest fan. Joran enjoyed attending Wyoming Cowboy football and basketball games and wrestling matches.

With his gifted hands, love for cars, and guidance and support from his Dad, Joran fixed up a rugged 1984 4Runner into a deep red, shiny, and souped up whip that would catch anyone’s eye. Joran swore he was the best driver and bragged heartily about lapping his Dad in a go-cart race recently. There is no dispute—Joran drove fast, laughed hard, and felt deeply. Joran could make you laugh until you cried, but he was also serious and passionate about certain issues and shared his opinion unabashedly. From a young age, Joran could be the life of the party and never backed down from a dare. He created so many memories with friends that we know he cherished.

Joran was a protective and loving big brother to his sister, Cambree. He had an eclectic choice in music. He took long showers just to be able to sing more songs at the top of his lungs. His mom loved listening to his shower concerts. Joran felt at home in the outdoors. He found peace by rivers when fly fishing. He found joy in camping with his family and going on side-by-side rides. Joran’s dogs brought him so much comfort and friendship, especially his sweet Apollo. His dogs were his favorite nap buddies. Joran’s laughter was contagious. His smile was bright. His blue eyes were radiant. We will miss our beloved JoJo for all of our days on this earth.

He will always be remembered with immense love by his parents, Kari and Mike Cochran; his sister, Cambree Cochran; his sister, Makayla Cochran (Cody and Atlas Alvey); his maternal grandparents: David “Papa” and Carol “GG” Hvidston; his paternal grandmother, Donna Walker (Calvin); his paternal grandfather, Roy Cochran; his paternal aunts: Missy Sparano (Mike), Tischa Huff; maternal great Papa Hvid Hvidston and his maternal aunt, Brynn “BB” Hvidston; uncle, Bryce Dorr and cousins: Willem and Sullivan.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Terry Huff and his dear friend, Bryce Moses.

Joran’s funeral service will be held at the Holy Communion Episcopal Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cochran family at Rock Springs National Bank.

Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.