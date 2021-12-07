CASPER—Jordan Tyler Mitchell, 30, of Casper WY, passed away on November 30th, 2021.

The service will be held on Saturday, December 11th, at 10am at College Heights Baptist church. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 10th, from 5pm-7pm at Bustards Funeral Home.

Jordan, and his identical twin brother Joshua were born in Casper WY, to Larry and Kimberly Mitchell on July 18, 1991. When Jordan was 14 the family moved to Mesa AZ, where they resided for four years before returning to their home in Wyoming.

He loved skateboarding and snowboarding with his brother. He had a passion for music, so much so, he taught himself how to play the piano and guitar. Jordan adored his nieces and loved spending time with them.

Jordan is survived by his parents, Larry and Kimberly; his siblings, Nathaniel, Samantha (Cody), and Joshua; and his three nieces, Anisha, Emma and Claire.