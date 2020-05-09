× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Jory W. Coffman was born on June 10, 1994 in Ogden, Utah to the parents of Luke Coffman and Erin Sheppard.

He spent part of his life growing up in Chandler, Arizona and then moved to Indiana where he attended Danville Community High School and graduated in 2012. He continued his education at IUPUI while being a water technician.

He loved his dog, (Mia, AKA “Young Doggie”), his girlfriend, Morgan, and his fish (Flip).

He is known for his caring nature, sense of humor, work ethic and smile. He was often found in unique situations and handled it with a sense of humor. He enjoyed jet skiing, riding his motorcycle and his truck and they helped him live his life to the fullest.

He passed away at the age of 25, on April 22, 2020 in Indianapolis Indiana.