CASPER — Jose “Angel” Isais Casas, 79, of Casper, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper surrounded by his loving family. Angel was born on August 1, 1943 in Jerez, Zacatecas, Mexico to Catarino Isais Roman and Maria Camila Casas Isais. The family emigrated to Juarez and Angel then immigrated walking to Wyoming with only ten pesos in his pocket with a vision of the American Dream. He went to work for the union and became one of the most talented cement finishers. Angel blessed people with his sincere friendship and his authentic cooking. You never knew what was going to come out of his lunch box, but expected it to be yummy. Throughout Angel’s life he had three significant relationships that gave him five children, Vicky, Johnny, Tonia, Angela and Teresa.

His work ethic and strength was out of this world, he made the decision that he was going to survive and did despite what the medical professionals told him. He said after every visit “Oh bologna”. His family will always cherish his will to persevere and live his life day by day as if it was his last. He treasured his family especially his grandchildren that kept him going, he wanted to be present and make sure all of his children were going to be okay.

As his health started to decline, his family rallied and his granddaughter, Ayanna spent the summer catering to his needs. All the family, friends and caregivers traveled from near and far and were able to spend precious time with him. During his journey he re-established his strong catholic faith. He would run out the door to go to church and expected ice cream and coffee after. Father Ray and the sisters of St. Anthony’s gave him such a beautiful experience, their time they gave to him he treasured and held dear.

He is survived by his children Vicky (Rich) Stewart, Johnny Isais, Tonia Hermosillo, Angela (Cesar) Juarez, and Teresa Isais; grandchildren, Kristopher Mendoza, Nicolas Mendoza, Trevor Isais, LeoPoldo (Ivy Drapper) Hermosillo, Esperanza Hermosillo, Evan Juarez, Ayanna Isais, Razalynn and Phoenix Beltre; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Juan (Rosa) Isais; sisters, Rosa (Manuel) Torres and Enedina Salazar; numerous nieces, nephews and other friends and relatives.

Angel is preceded in death by his wife, Benedicta G. Isais; and brothers, Teodoro and Martin Isais Casas.

A vigil service will be held at 6:00 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Newcomer Casper Chapel with a visitation to follow until 8:00 PM. Cremation will follow and a Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 23, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church with a reception to follow in the church hall.

Donations may be made in his name to his family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.