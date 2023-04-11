CHEYENNE—Jose (Joe) Iribarren received his angel wings April 4, 2023, in Cheyenne, WY.

Joe was born to Pedro and Josefa Iribarren in Santesteban, Spain December 1, 1940.

Joe came to work in the US at the young age of 18 as a sheep herder, after a few years he picked up some English and went to work in Green River, WY. Where he met his soul mate, Mary Maldonado, they married in 1968. Joe and Mary had three children, Joseph Jr., Michael, and Marissa. He was also a proud grandfather of two wonderful grandchildren, Micah and Inez. Joe was totally devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren.

He was an active member of his community and was involved in various organizations and was an avid sports fan. With a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye no one was ever a stranger for long.

Joe retired in 2006 after a 41-year career with a soda ash refinery in southwest Wyoming.

Joe is survived by his wife, Mary of Cheyenne, and children: Joe (Trish) Iribarren of Cheyenne, Michael (Daniall) Iribarren of Green River, and Marissa (Michael) Smith of Cheyenne; a grandson, Micah Iribarren of Columbus, Ohio, and a granddaughter, Inez Smith of Cheyenne; brothers :Miguel, Fernando; and a sister, Ana of Spain, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church at 1836 Hot Springs Ave. in Cheyenne. In addition, a service will be held this summer in Rock Springs, WY.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.