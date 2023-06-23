“Just checking in—“ our daily reminder with our beloved Dad to always let him know where we were, what we were doing and who we were with! My sister Cynthia, brother Curtis and I (Cara) were raised to follow the one rule, answer Dad’s call—if you missed it, call him back immediately. Our lives changed dramatically on May 18, 2023 when we lost our father, husband, brother and the most loved “Pap” and our daily phone call...

Many of you are aware of Joe’s decorated law enforcement career, but did you know he began his journey as a public servant teaching 4th grade in Delaware? One evening by chance things certainly changed. An FBI agent came to Filachecks furniture to shop, Joe worked there part-time to earn a little extra for his young family. After an encouraging conversation, the Agent gave him the contact he needed—and Joe’s dream of becoming a “G” man finally came true on July 22, 1968 when he entered on duty as a Special Agent. He served in Tampa, Cincinnati, FBIHQ and his last assignment was in Cheyenne as the SRA.

His final FBI transfer to Cheyenne in 1991 fulfilled his childhood dream of living in the “Great West”. Growing up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania in a row house, he always wanted a home with a view. Rose Marie and him were fortunate to come across the perfect home in Harriman, the Triple C for the last 32 years, nestled in the high prairie with a beautiful view of Rocky Mountain National Park. He would often exaggerate about “raising trout in his reservoir,” but he enjoyed the abundant wildlife surrounding the house as well as his front porch and of course the views. His morning runs were the best part of his day, no wind, and of course nobody on the “loop” at 4:30 am. After a hearty breakfast a thoroughbred horse would be jealous of, he would be on the road to the Cheyenne. People would often ask him if driving 32 miles every day became tiresome— but Joe was quick to explain, if you had ever lived and worked in DC, driving the beltway everyday—you wouldn’t complain about I-80! Never complain—he never did—Joe was always the “glass full” guy, the likeable guy you enjoyed conversation with if you had the pleasure to run into him. This likeable guy would pave the way for new relationships on all levels from Federal, State and local offices throughout our great state to help secure and protect all the citizens of Wyoming.

After retiring from a successful career in the Bureau in 2000 (we can’t even elaborate on cases, everything was top secret). Governor Freudenthal called upon Joe to serve Wyoming and appointed him Director of Wyoming Homeland Security. Governor Freudenthal recognized it was a natural fit for him to work closely with state, local and federal officials to respond and coordinate responses to major natural disasters. He always fought for our state on the national level. When others would criticize the federal monies that were granted to Wyoming, and our lack of population compared to cities, Joe would always respond “with towns so widely separated in our state of 98,000 square miles and roads subject to closure in frequent extreme weather, local first responders in each community need to be fully equipped and able to act in emergencies without outside assistance”. Other than the natural disasters, he worked with law enforcement and first responders to keep our highway, railroad, and National Parks safe from the threat of domestic terrorism. Through the efforts of the Homeland Security team, WYOLink was created and helped to connect all of our First Responders throughout the state in times of crisis. Joe was proud of Wyoming Homeland Security and all they accomplished together during his time as Director. “Prevention, Protection, Mitigation, Response and Recovery”.

On November 17, 2010, Joe was humbled when he was nominated by President Obama to serve as U.S. Marshal. “These dedicated public servants have shown an unwavering commitment to public service” said President Obama. Hard to follow, but put perfectly for Joe and the highest compliment he ever received. Joe’s relationship with the courts in Wyoming was already established- and after studying the mission of the Marshal service, he was sworn in and proceeded to protect and uphold the elements of the Federal justice system. All who worked with him in the O’Mahoney Building on Capital Avenue have fond memories of Joe and the progress that the Marshal office made, being his last post in the Federal System. In fact, in his personnel file was a copy of his handwritten letter to President Obama officially retiring from the federal system, yes, hand written ...he never had a computer and never used a typewriter again after he left Headquarters! He was known for his handwritten letters, and if you were lucky to receive one, we are confident it is still in your possession.

How about the “Pap” years...yes, he was Pap to six grandchildren. They all heard stories of his legendary leadership throughout Wyoming, but they only knew the guy who would drink Ice Tea (no ice), peanut butter crackers in his pockets as well as a hankie for the occasional runny nose or tears. They never saw him in a suit and they would all laugh on their birthdays when he told them to keep a look out for a big truck for their big delivery. He was a constant in their lives, he never missed a phone call, event, holiday, the list goes on. As their first best friend he was always the first call when success happened, the first call when failure occurred, they all knew that he would always offer the perfect response and everything would be ok. Most grandchildren never have the pleasure of knowing their grandparent, fortunately for Matthew, Blake, Kyle, Lina Rose, Wolf and Rex they all knew the true love of an admiring Pap.

We could talk for hours about Joe’s love of Ice cream cones, Ice tea “no ice”, family road trips, “can’t complain”, National Parks, “just checking in”, peanut butter and jelly (Rose’s homemade strawberry), Baseball (Phillies), sound of his trusty flip phone, galoshes for winter, “keep up the good work”, family dinners, shoe horns, candy, hospital lunch, shoefly pie, daily newspapers, Hockey (Flyers), trash man for Christmas paper, bacon “extra crispy”; over easy “hard” eggs no drip on the tie, Lobster man, certified letters, Post Office, cash only, no credit, free breakfast at hotels, bar soap, wash cloths, building and remodeling, Rocky Top, buying furniture, “beautiful Mrs. Filacheck”, trains, sandtarts, Football (Eagles), golden egg hunt at Easter, US Bonds, $100 bills, Hammond Pretzels, never used the internet, sweet bologna, New Balance running shoes, baseball hats (except at the table or work), fishing (de-barbed hook), convertible classic’s (always regretted selling his 1963 Chevy Impala SS), the beach, riding the waves, always reminding to look for two exit points, Cheyenne Frontier Days security, his favorite words from “excellent to outstanding”, never use the words “stress or hate”, sending flowers every Valentines, “It’s been a pleasure”, thank you cards and the occasional glass of Champagne, and the best of all was his silly laugh bringing you to your knees.

As our Family heals, please know we are all appreciative of the friendships our Father has had throughout our great state. Please feel free to share any stories of our Father we can pass onto his grandchildren of leadership, friendship, community and public servitude as they all begin their journey following in the footsteps on their beloved Pap. Please send to Rose Marie, his loving wife of 57 years at 208 Alta Vista Road, Granite Canon, WY 82059.