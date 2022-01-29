GLENROCK—Joseph D. Burns, 83, of Glenrock, Wyoming passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022. He was born on March 29, 1938 in Neola, IA to Donald and Esther Burns. Joe proudly served in the US Navy.

Joe worked most of his adult life in Wyoming’s mining industry and retired at 61 when he turned to his passion for gardening and restoring antique John Deere Tractors.

He was a member of the Glenrock Antique Tractor Club and loved participating in Tractor Pulls. Joe’s all-time favorite activity was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon Burns; son, Todd (Maggie) Burns; daughter, Dee Ann Collins Lippincott; grandchildren, Kelsey Burns, Molly Burns, Joseph “LJ” Burns, Taylor Collins Lippincott and Jackson Lippincott; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral mass and inurnment with military honors will be held in early July 2022.