Joseph George “Joe” Bicek

Joe was a friend to everyone he met. He was genuinely interested in other people, and enjoyed learning their stories. Especially in his later years, people always said, “He is a character, I bet he keeps you busy!” He enjoyed hunting in his younger years, and was especially proud of his Grand Slam sheep collection. He was an avid fisherman, and especially enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing.

Throughout the highs and lows of his life, his faith in God never wavered. He attended many churches in Casper to make sure he covered all the bases. However, St. Mark's Episcopal Church was always his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Jim Viskocil; and his faithful dogs, Hilda and Seren.

He is survived by his sister, Bernadette Viskocil and her family daughter Sherry Oates, husband Bill, and children Taylor Rose and Seth; and daughter, Sue Christensen, husband Arik, and children Marc and Kyle.

He had a very special friendship with Rich Wilson. They were always in cahoots, sipping whiskey and causing general mayhem.

Services will be held July 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Bustard and Jacoby Funeral Home. Reception will immediately follow at Occasions by Cory, 303 South Wolcott. Please dress in casual Western, honoring Joe's love of Wyoming.

Memorials may be made to Central Wyoming Rescue Mission, a program he supported for many years, or Camp Hope, a camp serving diabetic children, where he volunteered with good friend, Fritz Cubin as Camp Physicians for years.

