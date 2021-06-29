Joseph Gordon and Karen Marie (Ames) Wright

Joseph Gordon Wright

CASPER—On November 5, 2020, our dear father departed. He was 77 years old. Joseph Gordon Wright was born to A.J. and Vera Wright on August 6, 1943, in Casper, Wyoming.

Joseph G. Wright attended Natrona County High School graduating in 1961. He married Karen Marie Ames on March 13.1964. In 1968, their daughter Josette joined their family, followed by their son Jason in 1971.

Joseph was dedicated to his country working for the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard. He enlisted in December of 1960. His final retirement was in 2003. During his time of service, he received several medals of service. He has a dropzone named after him.

Dad enjoyed working in his shop on vehicles and woodworking. He taught both of his children to work on vehicles and woodwork. He also shared his passion for fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father, A.J Wright; his mother, Vera Wright (Miller); and his sister, Sharon (Vern) Samson.

He is survived by his daughter, Josette (Charles) Hackett; his son, Jason (Candace) Wright; grandchildren, Emily Wright, Madison Wright, Selwyn Hackett, and Teigen Hackett.

