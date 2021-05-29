CHEYENNE—Joseph Kasper, Jr., 85, of Cheyenne passed peacefully from this life on May 24, 2021 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado with his family at his side. He was born in Casper on January 11, 1936 to Joseph and Martha Kasper.
He attended school in Casper and then enlisted in the Air Force. He married Carol Ann Tarantino on June 28, 1958 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. He worked many years in banking/finance. He and Carol had four children while in Colorado; Karen, David, Vicki and Stephen. The family moved to Cheyenne in January 1969.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses and spending time with his grandchildren. He served as a volunteer on Frontier Days Security and Indian committees for many years and was a member of the Cheyenne Heels and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Joe is survived by his wife, Carol of 62 years; and by his four children, Karen (Joe) Grady of Cheyenne, David (Lu) Kasper of Lusk, Vicki Lovato of Greely, Colorado, and Stephen (Genie) Kasper of Cheyenne. Grandpa Joe was very proud of his grandchildren, Brad (Melody) Grady, Nicole (Conor) Cook, Taylor Grady, Kevin Kasper, Keith (Marci) Kasper, Trevor (Ashley) Lovato, and Erika Lovato; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Greene and James Joseph Cook. He is also survived by brothers, Jack Kasper and Tom Kasper of Riverton; sisters, Patricia Cheney of Casper, and Margaret Kasper of Iowa.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; infant, brother, David; brothers, George (Butch) Kasper, Mike Kasper, and Richard (Dick) Kasper; and sisters, Lois Tollenar, Joann Hardin, Mary Price, and Catherine Brunel.
A funeral service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in the Catholic Archdiocese Mortuary on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9 o’clock a.m. A memorial catholic mass will be held in Cheyenne at a later date this summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.