CHEYENNE—Joseph Kasper, Jr., 85, of Cheyenne passed peacefully from this life on May 24, 2021 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado with his family at his side. He was born in Casper on January 11, 1936 to Joseph and Martha Kasper.

He attended school in Casper and then enlisted in the Air Force. He married Carol Ann Tarantino on June 28, 1958 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. He worked many years in banking/finance. He and Carol had four children while in Colorado; Karen, David, Vicki and Stephen. The family moved to Cheyenne in January 1969.

Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horses and spending time with his grandchildren. He served as a volunteer on Frontier Days Security and Indian committees for many years and was a member of the Cheyenne Heels and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.